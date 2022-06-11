Perak Resort Is A Scenic Natural Escape, Wake Up Amid Lush Greenery & Join Adventure Trails

Perak Resort A Perfect Escape For Those Who Love Nature & Adventure

When it comes to travel, some people like jam-packed itineraries while others prefer idyllic getaways where they can relax amid nature.

If you are the latter, a Perak resort might be the escape you’re looking for.

At Xscape Tambun Adventure Resort, you can enjoy the peace and quiet of nature while going on adventure trips with your buddies.

With activities like cave exploration, flying fox, and hill climbing within the vicinity, you won’t have to trek far from your resort room for some quick thrills.

Perak resort is an escape for nature lovers

According to Have Halal Will Travel (HHWT), Xscape Tambun is a hidden gem that opened in mid-2019.

Located in Tambun, Perak, the resort is about 1.3km away from the Lost World Of Tambun water theme park.

The cluster of chalets is nestled at the base of some stunning limestone formations, and surrounded by lush greenery, making it the perfect escape for those who are looking for some tranquility.

Imagine forgetting all about the stresses of daily life while admiring the natural beauty around you.

Of course, you’ll be doing that from the comforts of your resort room, which we’ll be offering a sneak peek of in a bit.

Rooms in resort are perfect for unwinding

City dwellers are probably used to waking up to the sounds of traffic and urban life. At this resort, the rustling of leaves and chirping of insects might be the first sounds you hear in the morning instead.

Its 12 rooms overlook plenty of verdant greenery and limestone formations and can cater to two to four people, according to HHWT.

Families can choose the Family Room with Mountain View that thoughtfully comes with barbecue facilities and a comfortable seating area.

Or get the Family Room with Balcony that offers a splendid view that you can take in while having your morning cuppa.

The rooms are well-furnished and air-conditioned, and come with a hair-dryer, electric kettle, fridge, and more. Free wireless Internet is also available so you can show off your holiday destination via Instagram stories or video call with your loved ones.

Despite its rather ulu location, the bathroom facilities promise you comfort with a bidet, tub, and slippers available.

Those who intend to visit Xscape Tambun from this month to October can take advantage of the resort’s promotion too.

Just pay for one person, but enjoy activities for two people with accommodation included.

Resort offers a dose of adventure for thrill-seekers

If you prefer not to be holed up all day in your room and want some action, the resort provides plenty of activities for adrenaline junkies too.

Opt for cave adventure exploration for S$18.80 (RM60), which includes a thrilling route through water, with some wading to do.

You can even trek around in the jungle before you reach the caves and explore its cavernous interior.

Folks who prefer more open spaces can zip to the resort’s flying fox rig for only S$6 (RM20) per session, which gets you unlimited tries. You can also purchase tickets for the Lost World of Tambun from the resort at a cheaper price.

Talk about the best of both worlds.

To book your resort adventure, you can head over to Agoda, Booked.net or Booking.com.

Xscape Tambun is about 6km away from AEON Mall Kinta City and 10km away from Ipoh Parade.

The nearest airport is Sultan Azlan Shah, about 11km away. Here’s how you can locate the quaint getaway:

Xscape Tambun Adventure Resort

Address: Lot 146134, Persiaran Lagun Sunway 1, Sunway City Ipoh, 31150 Ipoh, Perak, Malaysia

Contact: +60 12-522 6355 (WhatsApp)

Email: xscape.tambun@gmail.com

Escape the city life for a breath of fresh air

While vacationing in a forest might not be the first thing that comes to mind when we think of a holiday, it could prove to be an enjoyable experience unlike any other.

So if you’re looking for some fun and adventure to escape the routines of city life, you might want to bookmark this place.

