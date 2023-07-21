Popular Bookstore Sends Lawyer’s Letter To Shop Over ‘Populist’ T-Shirt, Sales Will Be Stopped

Lawyers For Popular Bookstore Say ‘Populist’ T-Shirt Infringes Trademark Rights

After then Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin apologised for unparliamentary language during a sitting, the word “populist” entered Singaporeans’ lexicon.

This prompted a Singapore clothing store to take advantage of the situation and launch a T-shirt with an ingenious design containing that very word.

However, this T-shirt wasn’t popular with a well-known local bookstore that the design was inspired by.

They’ve since sent the store a lawyer’s letter, prompting them to stop selling the T-shirt soon.

Clothing store gets lawyer’s letter

In a Facebook post on Friday (21 July), Hashtag65 shared the contents of a lawyer’s letter they received.

The lawyers identified themselves as acting for Popular Book Company.

They said Popular had become aware of a certain T-shirt being sold by Hashtag65, which is known for their witty and punny t-shirts.

‘Populist’ T-shirt may cause commercial harm to Popular: Lawyers

The sale of these T-shirts may cause Popular “serious commercial harm”, the letter said.

They pointed out that some people might believe that the bookstore has endorsed or agreed to the sale of the T-shirts.

Particularly, the lawyers noted that the word “populist” on the T-shirts has the same typeface that Popular has used for many years. The logo used in the design is also similar to Popular’s registered logo.

This constitutes passing off (a legal term referring to misrepresenting one’s goods or services as those belonging to another party), trademark infringement and copyright infringement, the letter added, noting,

Our client takes very seriously the protection of its intellectual property rights including its registered trade marks… and its copyright works, as well as the very substantial goodwill it has built up over the years.

While the bookstore maintained that they have “no wish to stop legitimate fun or comment”, they can’t allow the “potentially damaging infringement” to carry on.

Sales of ‘populist’ T-shirt to be stopped on Popular request

In their Facebook post, Hashtag65 said they will be stopping sales of the “populist” T-shirt very soon.

They also clarified that they’re not endorsed or related to Popular Bookstore in any way. But they lamented,

Can’t we all have a better sense of humour?

Striking a conciliatory tone, though, Hashtag65 said Popular is “still popular to us” and they’ll still buy their stationery there.

T-shirt will stop being sold on 22 July

A check on Hashtag65 website says that the “populist” T-shirt will stop selling on Saturday (22 July) at 11.59pm.

Thus, if you want to get your hands on this now limited-edition item, you have less than a day to do so.

If you do buy it, you might want to avoid wearing it to the bookstore though.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and @hashtag65.sg on Instagram.