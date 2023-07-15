S’pore Shop Releases ‘Populist’ T-Shirt, Takes Jab At Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin’s Unparliamentary Language

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

‘Populist’ T-Shirt With Popular Bookstore Design Available Online For S$35

Amidst the whirlwind of politician scandals recently, a Singaporean company is taking advantage of the hottest topics — specifically Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin’s blunder when he was caught muttering “f**king populist” under his breath.

Aware that the word ‘populist’ would be a highly searched term, Hashtag65 decided to print it on a t-shirt.

They even picked an ingenious design resembling the Popular bookstore logo, so it’s both nostalgic and amusing.

Hashtag65 designs ‘Populist’ t-shirt after Tan Chuan-Jin blunder

Known for their witty and punny t-shirts, Hashtag65 showed their creative prowess once again in their latest product release.

The clothing brand announced the launch of their ‘Populist’ t-shirt on Facebook on Wednesday (12 July) and Instagram the day after.

Featuring the word on a bright red top, they were likely riding on the wave following Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin’s gaffe.

If you think the design looks familiar, you’re not wrong. The font and logo look very much like those belonging to a beloved bookstore chain — Popular.

Of course, the shade of red is different and the logos deviate slightly, but the likeness is uncanny.

Available in 3 colours for S$35 a piece

If you don’t want to go around looking like a walking advertisement for the bookstore, you can always get the t-shirt in different colours.

Hashtag65 has them in black and white, for those who may prefer a more subtle look.

The t-shirt is available in a wide range of sizes — from S to 2XL — so you can get one for the entire fam and all your friends.

Each piece is S$35, which is a decent price to pay for something unique that they print upon order. If you’d like to buy one or many, place your orders online here.

A light-hearted take on a controversial topic

Discussing sensational news topics is often a serious affair, so it’s refreshing to see folks taking a different, more light-hearted approach.

Besides having a cool new t-shirt, perhaps wearing this will make you seem like you’re up-to-date on the latest news and happenings in Singapore.

