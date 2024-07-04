People in China are pouring bubble tea into their rice to keep cool in hot weather

People pour bubble tea — pearls, ice, & all — into their rice & share videos on Douyin

Some food combos just shouldn’t exist, but the Internet sure loves to push boundaries.

Last year, a food blogger in Singapore went viral for drenching everything — from ice cream to durians — in Pipagao before eating them.

Meanwhile, a similar trend is brewing in China, only instead of the sweet cough syrup, people are mixing plain white rice with bubble tea — pearls, ice, and all.

And it seems this bizarre craze is still going strong, with new clips still popping up on Douyin aka China’s TikTok.

Supposedly good for hot weather

Type “珍珠奶茶拌饭” (bubble tea mixed rice) into the search bar on Douyin and you’ll find videos of folks dumping entire cups of bubble tea over bowls of rice.

A lot of these clips come with a text overlay that says: “Hot weather can really affect your appetite.”

So, apparently, this is the cool new way to beat the heat when the temperature’s off the charts.

Guess drinking your iced beverage separately from your cooked food — like a normal person — is just way too boring for social media.

And just in case you think it’s all for show, people are actually recording themselves digging into their milky soup.

One user also remarked that it was “not bad”.

Not a fan of pearls? No problem — just do it with bottled milk tea and pair it with regular side dishes.

Move over, culinary geniuses — Douyin chefs are rewriting the foodie rulebook. Wonder what they’ll come up with next.

Featured image adapted from Douyin, Douyin, and Douyin.