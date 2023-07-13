S’pore Primary School Teacher Allegedly Has Sex With Underage Girls, Suspended By MOE

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Primary School Teacher Allegedly Had Sex With Minors Since Feb 2023

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has suspended a 34-year-old primary school teacher who allegedly had sex with at least two underage girls.

The offences reportedly took place between February and June this year.

The accused is currently remanded at Changi Prison pending a medical examination.

If found guilty, he faces up to 10 years’ jail and a fine for each count of having sex with a minor.

Primary school teacher allegedly had sex with minors at staircase landings

According to The Straits Times (ST), Kenneth Seah Wei Yuan is accused of having sex with at least two underage girls since February this year.

The first of these incidents reportedly happened on 2 Feb.

On that day, Seah allegedly had sex with a 15-year-old girl at the staircase landing of a block of flats in Choa Chu Kang.

He committed a similar act at the same location the following month, also with a 15-year-old. It’s unclear if the victims in both incidents are the same person.

About three months later on 26 June, Seah allegedly had sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Although this time, it was at a staircase landing in Bishan.

Furthermore, it’s reported that the 34-year-old recorded two videos of them having sex there.

A spokesperson from MOE told ST that Seah has been suspended since early July.

Faces 5 charges including having sex with minors below 16 years old

In total, the 34-year-old faces five charges for offences including having sex with minors.

He also faces another charge of sexually grooming a minor below 16 years old.

This charge is in relation to Seah’s alleged communication with a 13-year-old whom he met on 17 May. However, it’s unclear what transpired during their meeting.

Primary school teacher accused of multiple offences involving minors

According to Channel NewsAsia, Seah reported to court on Wednesday (12 July) and was ordered to be remanded for a medical examination. He is expected to appear in court in August.

For each count of having sex with a minor, Seah faces up to 10 years’ jail and a fine.

If found guilty of sexually grooming a minor 16 years old and below, he faces a jail term of up to four years, a fine, or both.

Meanwhile, producing child abuse material comes with a penalty of up to 10 years’ jail and either a fine or caning.

