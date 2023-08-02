Prince Harry Will Play Polo In S’pore On 12 Aug To Raise Funds For Kids In Africa

Prince Harry Playing At Singapore Polo Club On 12 Aug

Prince Harry will visit Singapore to play at the Singapore Polo Club for charity work.

He’s participating in the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup to help raise funds for Sentebale on 12 Aug.

It is a charity organisation set up by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help impoverished children and those who have HIV in Africa.

Since the annual Polo Cup started in 2010, it has raised over S$18 million to support the charity’s causes and efforts.

Will play for Royal Salute Sentebale Team

According to Prince Harry’s statement on Sentebale, the yearly Polo Cup is essential to Sentebale’s work in ensuring children and young people are “healthy, resilient, and able to thrive”.

Funds raised from this year’s event will go towards supporting the organisation’s programmes that provide intensive psychosocial support to youths living with HIV.

In a time where being HIV positive is no longer a death sentence, we are empowering young people to know their status, stay healthy, and eliminate the stigma so that they can break the cycle.

The 38-year-old also said, “We are delighted to return to the renowned Singapore Polo Club in August, and are once again enormously grateful for the polo community and our sponsors, in particular ISPS Handa, for their ongoing commitment to Lesotho and Botswana’s youth.”

Prince Harry will play for the Royal Salute Sentebale team during the cup. He will go against the Singapore Polo Club, led by Sentebale ambassador Nacho Figueras.

Figueras is also reportedly Prince Harry’s long-time friend.

Prince Harry last visited Singapore in 2017

The Straits Times reports that Prince Harry last visited Singapore in 2017.

He was previously here to play polo to raise funds for Sentebale.

His family also has a history with Singapore, with his father, King Charles, having played at the club in Mount Pleasant Road in 1974.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s grandfather, the late Prince Philip, was here in 1965.

Featured image adapted from @sussexroyal on Instagram and Sentebale.