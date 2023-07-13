Proofer Bakery At Changi City Point Suspended, Infestation Found On Premises

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Proofer Bakery At Changi City Point Suffers Infestation, Suspended For 2 Weeks

Where food is concerned, the presence of unwanted pests is never good news.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has been doing regular checks on food establishments around the island, dishing out demerit points to those that fail to fulfil the stipulated food safety requirements.

Proofer Bakery & Pizzeria in Changi City Point, for one, has been ordered to close temporarily after chalking up 12 demerit points over a 12-month period.

They will remain closed for two weeks, until 25 July inclusive.

This is not Proofer’s first infestation-related offence, as their central bakery in Macpherson was also suspended for a pest infestation of rodents and cockroaches in 2021.

In a statement, SFA announced that they have temporarily suspended the licence of Proofer Bakery & Pizzeria at Changi City Point.

The suspension began yesterday (12 July) and will last for two weeks. The establishment can only continue operations from 26 July.

The bakery had to bear the consequences after accumulating 12 demerit points over a 12-month period.

These demerit points came on account of two offences regarding their failure to keep their premises free of infestation. Each offence carried a penalty of six demerit points.

Proofer will additionally have to pay a S$800 fine for its food safety transgressions.

The SFA did not specify what kind of infestation plagued the outlet, nor did it state when Proofer first breached the hygiene policy.

Food handlers will have to re-attend food safety course

According to the SFA, licensees who accumulate 12 or more demerit points within a 12-month period may have their licence suspended, or even cancelled.

Suspensions may last for either two or four weeks.

The agency also noted that all food handlers working in the suspended premises will have to re-attend and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 1 before they can resume work.

Furthermore, food hygiene officers at the suspended premises will have to re-attend and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 3.

SFA reminds food operators to uphold good practices

SFA noted that they “take a serious view of these offences”.

Reminding food operators to only hire registered food handlers and observe good food and personal hygiene practices, they warned:

SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

If you are aware of any establishments with poor food safety practices, you can alert SFA via their online feedback form, or call them at 68052871 with details for their investigations.

