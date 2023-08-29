PSP Volunteers Asked To Sign Up As Counting Agents, Party Clarifies It Doesn’t Endorse Any Presidential Candidate

PSP Says They Will Not Endorse Any Candidate For Upcoming Presidential Election

On Tuesday (29 Aug), the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) said they have no intention of endorsing any presidential candidate.

This clarification comes after party volunteers had apparently received an email calling on them to sign up as counting agents for Mr Tan Kin Lian, one of the three presidential candidates.

In view of this, PSP stressed that party founder Dr Tan Cheng Bock’s endorsement of Mr Tan Kin Lian was in his own personal capacity.

Email asking volunteers to sign up as counting agents was “not an approved communication”

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), PSP volunteers had received an email asking them to sign up as counting agents for Mr Tan Kin Lian.

Sent on Sunday (27 Aug) night, the email said the presidential election was a “golden opportunity” to understand voters in the different constituencies.

Hence, volunteers were asked to sign up as counting agents to help collect voting data, which was described as an important move for the next General Election.

However, PSP stated that the email was drafted at the initiative of an individual. “It was not an approved communication.”

PSP will not endorse any presidential candidate for PE2023

As the President is a symbol of the unity of Singapore, PSP said they understood the need for the person to be independent and non-partisan.

“The PSP supports these principles, and thus has no plans to endorse or support any candidate in the upcoming Presidential Election.

“Individuals, however, are free to support any candidate they wish in their personal capacities,” they said.

In addition, the party did not reveal the number of volunteers who received the email. They shared that due to the implementation of a new membership system, they had faced “teething problems.”

PSP also clarified that their chairman Dr Tan Cheng Bock had endorsed Mr Tan Kin Lian in his own personal capacity, having previously contested in the 2011 presidential election.

The party stated, “Any support, by any member, for any candidate is in their own personal capacity.”

