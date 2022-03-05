Psyduck Teapot Lets You Have Relaxing Tea Sessions To Calm You Down

Sharing some hot goss or ‘spilling tea’ with colleagues at work can be a good way to unwind when things get stressful. But sometimes, some quiet alone time is all we need, as we sit back with a warm beverage in hand.

Thanks to this Psyduck teapot, you can do just that while cheering yourself up with the adorable design. Unlike the Water Pokémon, you’d be chasing those headaches away as you refresh for the day ahead.

Source

Imagine how amusing it must be to pour the drink through Psyduck’s beak.

Brew tea in a bright yellow Psyduck teapot

Pokémon Japan recently launched a teapot inspired by the Koduck Watering Can in Pokémon Diamond and Pearl.

Taking the form of the Water Pokémon Psyduck, the bright yellow teapot is made from Mino porcelain and is the handiwork of expert craftsmen from Japanese Mino Ware.

Source

Turn the teapot towards you and fall under Psyduck’s entrancing stare, or face it sideways to look at its protruding belly.

Source

The teapot isn’t too big, which makes it ideal for single tea sessions, as it’s only 15cm tall and 18cm in diameter.

Source

One thing’s for sure, your headaches won’t be getting stronger to power you through like Psyduck. A sip of tea from the teapot will instead be relaxing and rejuvenating.

Available in Apr 2022

PR Times Japan reports that the Psyduck teapot is slated to release in Japan’s Ensky shop in late April 2022.

The selling price is likely to be S$156.41 (13,200 yen). But since the teapots were individually and carefully crafted, you know the price will be worth it.

Source

You can find more information on the store’s product page here.

Stay tuned for its release

Fans will know that most Pokémon products tend to sell out really quickly.

If you want to have relaxing tea sessions with Psyduck, we suggest checking out the product page regularly for updates.

Maybe you can even team up with fellow trainers that are dedicated to catching this product too to increase your shot at victory.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ensky Japan.