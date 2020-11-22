PUB Alerts Public To Rising Waters & Potential Flash Floods In 12 Areas

If you’re reading this from the comfort of home, you’re blessed, as this afternoon’s thunderstorm could cause flash floods throughout Singapore.

In light of the torrential downpour, national water agency PUB cautions the public against risk of flash floods in 12 areas.

Source

This is because water levels in drains and canals have reached 90% in the affected areas.

Risk of flash floods in 12 areas, warns PUB

According to PUB’s Facebook post on Sunday (22 Nov), Singapore residents are advised to avoid the following areas:

• Serangoon Avenue 2

• Cactus Road

• Siang Kuang Avenue

• Yio Chu Kang Road

• Puay Hee Avenue / Siak Kew Avenue

• Upper East Coast Road / Jalan Haji Salam

• Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 / Teck Whye Lane

• Happy Avenue North

• Bedok North Avenue 4

• Sime Darby Centre

• Jalan Seaview

• Langsat Road / Lorong 105 Changi

Water levels have risen to about 90% at the drains and canals of the aforementioned areas.

PUB forewarned that heavy rain is expected to last till 5.15pm.

Gushing waters outdoors

Meanwhile, those who had the unfortunate luck of getting stuck outdoors have reported seeing gushing waters in public spaces.

At Block 207 Choa Chu Kang Central, muddy water cascaded down a flight of staircase as if it was a mini waterfall.

Meanwhile, at Jalan Terubok near Upper Thomson, an MS News reader reported water violently surging through one of the canals along the road.

Image courtesy of MS News reader

Here’s a look at the canal from another angle.

Image courtesy of MS News reader

The reader described that water levels were up to her ankles at the bend of the road.

Overcast skies before the thunderstorm

Concurrently, many skywatching individuals have also spotted ominous rainclouds hovering above buildings right before the imminent storm.

Here’s a video of an overcast sky at Pasir Ris, taken at about 3pm today.

Fellow MS News reader sent another picture of the sky when he was at Loyang. This was around 2.30pm.

Best to stay warm & dry indoors

Judging by the inclement weather, it’s probably best to stay warm indoors, and keep safe from the rain.

But if you have to go out, do bring along a raincoat or a heavy-duty umbrella, as rain is expected on most days for the rest of the month.

Spotted any gushing canals or ominous thunderclouds just now? Share them with us in the comments below.

Featured image adapted from Instagram and by MS News reader.