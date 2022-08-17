Blogger Shares Tip To Siam Causeway Jam, 3 Public Buses Take You To JB Checkpoint

Blogger Shares About 3 Public Buses That Go Directly To JB Checkpoint

Since borders reopened, many Singaporeans have been itching for a getaway, even if it’s just a short day trip across the Causeway.

But oftentimes one thing stands between them and an enjoyable, short vacation in Johor Bahru (JB) — the massive Causeway jams.

On Monday (15 Aug), Singaporean blogger Tony Boey, who runs Johor Kaki, shared a tip on how to avoid the Causeway jam.

He explained that there are three public buses – one from Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange and two from Kranji Station – that go directly to the JB checkpoint.

Public buses 950, 160 & 170 go directly to JB

When travelling to Malaysia, many opt to take buses or coaches as they’re both budget-friendly and convenient.

And that is also one way to save time that would have otherwise been spent being stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

This is especially so when travellers take public buses that go directly to Woodlands Checkpoint and then to the JB CIQ or checkpoint.

Johor Kaki shared that one such bus is TransitLink bus 950. Passengers can board the vehicle at Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange located near Woodlands MRT.

Alternatively, bus 950 also makes a stop opposite Marsiling MRT station before heading to the checkpoint.

From opposite Kranji MRT station, travellers can choose to take TransitLink buses 160 or 170X direct to the Singapore checkpoint. Bus 170 will make a detour to Woodlands Train Checkpoint before heading to Woodlands Checkpoint.

Flat fare for journey into JB

Once travellers arrive at Woodlands Checkpoint, all they would need to do is follow the signs to the Singapore immigration clearance hall.

After clearing immigration, an escalator will lead them down to the bus interchange.

From there, any three of the TransitLink bus services – 160, 170, and 950 – will take travellers to the JB CIQ.

Johor Kaki shared that private bus services are also available but would need to be paid for separately.

Those heading to Larkin Sentral can continue boarding buses 160 and 170 after JB immigration.

By taking these public buses, travellers will apparently enjoy a flat fare for the whole journey into JB.

For senior citizen ezlink concession card holders, Johor Kaki claims that the trip will only cost S$0.93.

According to Businterchange.net, for adult ezlink card holders, the bus ride to the JB checkpoint costs S$1.90.

Other buses & KTM train also convenient options

Johor Kaki shared in the Facebook post that taking public buses is very convenient as these buses have their own dedicated lane on the Causeway. This will allow travellers to avoid the jam.

Other netizens chimed in, with some stating that taking the Malaysian-operated Causeway Link bus is also a breeze and only costs S$4.80 from Queen Street to City Square.

The Causeway Link bus, CW2, is a non-stop direct cross-border service.

Causeway Link also has another service, CW1, from Kranji MRT station bus stop to Larkin Sentral.

In the comments section, Johor Kaki added that the KTM train is an even more convenient option for travellers.

Glad there are many options available

Going across the Causeway for a weekend trip and to enjoy some good food is one of Singaporeans’ favourite pastimes.

We’re glad that there are now so many options available to get from Singapore to JB.

For those heading into JB soon and mulling over what to do, Johor Kaki also shared a blog post featuring the 100 best food places in JB.

Featured image adapted from JOHOR KAKI Blog on Facebook.