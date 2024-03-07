Pulau Ubin man charged after failing to seek treatment for maggot-infested dog

61-year-old man to appear in court in April for neglecting his dog’s health

A Pulau Ubin resident has been charged for causing unnecessary pain and suffering to his pet dog.

Khor Lian Huat, 61, had failed to take his dog to the vet for treatment upon discovering maggots had infested a wound on the animal’s claw.

Due to his negligence, the dog — a mixed-breed — was hospitalised for 10 days, reports CNA.

The animal’s claw nearly had to be amputated.

Dog fine increases

Khor, who was unrepresented, was initially fined S$1,000 by the National Parks Board (NParks) prosecutors.

Upon appearing in court to request for a reduction in the fine, he found that prosecutors had increased the fine to S$5,000. This was because Khor had failed to pay the initial fine despite numerous reminders.

Khor pleaded for the judge to understand his lifestyle in the village. He argued that he lives in a kampung in Pulau Ubin, implying that it’s different from city life.

However, the judge retorted that it’s not a matter of lifestyle.

“I don’t think that the animals, whether they live in the village or live in the city, they should be left in such an injured (state) to the point that they have to be hospitalised for 10 days and almost have to lose a limb,” she said in the CNA report.

She added that the matter would have been compounded if he had paid the initial fine.

The case has been adjourned to April.

If found guilty, Khor may be jailed for up to 18 months, pay a fine up to S$15,000, or both.

