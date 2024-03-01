Animal charity has adoption drive at Tanjong Pagar, meet doggos looking for forever homes

SOSD hosting flag day & adoption drive on 2 Mar with dogs looking for forever homes

Charity organisation Save Our Street Dogs (SOSD) has announced that it will be holding a flag day on 2 Mar to raise funds for a new rehabilitation centre.

The event will also include an adoption drive that is open to the general public, with SOSD looking to rehome a number of dogs searching for their forever homes.

Among the dogs who will be at the event on 2 Mar are Odin, a recent rescue from an abandoned factory, and Caleb, who is described as “loving and affectionate”.

Those interested but unable to make it to the flag day can also choose to submit a donation online.

SOSD to host adoption drive & fundraising event at Guoco Tower

SOSD’s annual flag day will be happening on 2 Mar this year.

The outreach and fundraising event, Flag Day 2024, will take place at Guoco Tower on Level 1 of Urban Park.

The charity organisation shared its hopes to make substantial improvements to its current shelter space.

“The focus of this year’s Flag Day is to raise funds for the construction of the new SOSD Rehabilitation Centre, a major step towards accommodating more dogs in need,” said SOSD.

Apart from caring for 160 dogs at The Animal Lodge and Jurong Island shelter, SOSD also feeds 70 roaming stray dogs on Jurong Island.

Meet dogs in need of forever homes during Flag Day 2024

During the event, SOSD will also be hosting an adoption drive to find new homes for several adorable canines.

One of them, Tami, is a fun and loving dog who was miraculously rescued from a mangrove.

SOSD found her with a dislocated hip and arthritis, and she had then gone through hip replacement surgery for a pain-free life.

Another dog event-goers might come across is Odin, a recent rescue from an abandoned factory, who is now recovering from an eye injury.

The adoption drive also has Caleb, who had been owned since puppyhood. However, he became less of a priority and was left unattended.

“Loving and affectionate, Caleb is great with humans, although the shelter environment is still unfamiliar and stressful to him,” SOSD shared.

Tami, Odin, and Caleb aren’t the only dogs who will be present at the adoption drive. There will also be other furry friends at the event.

SOSD added that there will be on-the-spot registrations on 2 Mar for those who wish to volunteer for the flag day.

Those unable to make it to the event can opt to donate via SOSD’s online fundraising campaign here and here.

SOSD annual Flag Day & Adoption Drive Event

Date: 2 Mar 2024

Time: 9am to 5pm

Venue: Guoco Tower, Level 1 Urban Park

Address: 1 Wallich Street Singapore 078881 (above Tanjong Pagar MRT)

Donation: $15

