1st Punggol BTO project to be launched after 4 years, 962 flats available

Nearly 1,000 flats available in 1st Punggol BTO project launched after 4 years

In February, 962 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in Punggol will be available for sale with a wait time of slightly more than three years.

Yesterday (18 Feb), the Housing and Development Board (HDB) unveiled its new Matilda Riverside project, the first BTO project launched in Punggol in more than four years.

The flats are located in Matilda District, adjacent to the Punggol Reservoir.

The last projects in Punggol – Punggol Point Crown and Punggol Point Cove – were launched in September 2019.

Short wait time of 3 years and 1 month

The wait time for the Matilda Riverside flats is three years and one month. According to Channel NewsAsia, this is the shortest wait time in HDB’s sales exercise in February.

Last month, HDB announced that it will strive to ensure that 75% of new flats launched in 2024 will have wait times of four years or less.

This move harks back to pre-pandemic days, when most BTO projects had wait times of three to four years.

New Punggol BTO project offers numerous flat types and amenities

The project will offer prospective residents an expansive selection of flat types. Based on their needs, they can choose from two-room Flexi, three-room, four-room and five-room flats.

Residents can also enjoy the numerous amenities situated around their flats. Among these facilities are playgrounds, fitness areas, a preschool and a multi-purpose court.

Additionally, a community garden will be set up, providing residents with yet another space to bond over shared interests.

Residents can delight in waterfront views and greenery

Those yearning for gorgeous waterfront views and greenery will be delighted to know that the flats are located in Matilda District, which is among the seven waterfront housing districts in Punggol.

Situated right beside the Punggol Reservoir, the units are strategically positioned such that residents can admire the exquisite views in between the HDB blocks.

Notably, the communal spaces will feature motifs of marine animals such as fish and otters. These motifs aptly reflect the waterfront as well as Punggol’s humble beginnings as a fishing village.

HDB will announce more details about the Matilda Riverside project at its upcoming sales launch this month.

