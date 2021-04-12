66-Year-Old Man Lodges Police Report After Collision With Delivery Rider In Punggol

Accidents can happen anywhere, anytime, even at one’s own HDB void deck.

A resident in Punggol was injured in an alleged collision with a GrabFood rider down at his own HDB block.

After visiting Sengkang General Hospital, his injuries warranted a 5-day MC.

However, the delivery rider refused to take responsibility for the incident, and allegedly cursed at the victim before leaving.

The victim has since lodged a police report. MS News has reached out to Grab for a statement on the matter.

Alleged collision with delivery rider at void deck

Speaking to MS News, his son James says that the victim – Mr Goh – is a 66-year-old resident at Punggol Field Walk.

Last Thursday (8 Apr), he was reading through letters near the letterbox at his void deck.

A GrabFood delivery rider then allegedly collided with him, causing him to almost fall.

Source

Apparently, the delivery rider was riding too fast in the residential area. However, when approached, the rider allegedly uttered “F*** you” to Mr Goh.

Mr Goh then informed him that he’d be calling the police, which the rider reportedly ignored and left to complete his delivery.

Man conveyed to hospital for injuries

When asked to wait for the police afterwards, the delivery rider allegedly told Mr Goh to “contact his lawyer”.

He then got on his bicycle and left.

The police and an ambulance arrived subsequently to take Mr Goh to Sengkang General Hospital for his thigh injuries.

He was then given a 5-day MC. Speaking to MS News, James showed the police report that his father subsequently lodged.

Image courtesy of James

Mr Goh also managed to snap a few shots of the delivery rider before he left.

Image courtesy from James

Calls for more accountability

James told MS News that he wishes for more accountability in such cases, as the rider effectively remains anonymous.

It was also dangerous to be riding at a high speed in residential areas like the void deck.

Therefore, he wants to highlight the potential safety concern to more people, and hopefully find the rider responsible for his father’s injuries.

Ride safely & stop to render assistance

As much as it was an accident, maybe the right thing to do is to offer assistance to the injured.

We hope there can be more accountability in such cases in the future, and wish Mr Goh a smooth recovery.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and courtesy of MS News reader.