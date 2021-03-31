Traffic Light Was Green When Driver Collided With Cyclist At Orchard Road

Being a cyclist on the road exposes you to many more dangers and vulnerabilities than other motorists.

While we often hear of serious accidents, there are countless close shaves and road disputes we don’t see.

On 29 Mar, a man shared on Facebook about an incident involving his father, who is a Grab driver, and a cyclist.

He also posted video footage of the incident, showing how the cyclist had continued cycling although the traffic light had turned green, resulting in the Grab driver bumping into him.

According to the man, the cyclist is now insisting the driver is at fault for the incident.

Driver collides with cyclist at Orchard Road on 6 Mar

On 6 Mar, the Grab driver was driving along Orchard Road at around 7.43am.

As he approached a red traffic light, he appeared to slow down, before accelerating as the light turned green.

However, with his view obstructed by the bus in the next lane, the driver did not see a cyclist who was still cycling across the road.

He then collided with the cyclist.

In the next video footage, the cyclist can be seen falling upon impact, with some items strewn across the ground.

A passer-by then checked on the cyclist who was able to get up and walk on his own.

Cyclist apparently started crossing when traffic light was still red

Video footage from another angle by a motorcyclist was also shared, showing the cyclist moving across the road whilst the traffic light was still red.

However, just as he was halfway across, the light turned green.

That was when he sped up and the crash eventually happened.

Speaking to MS News, the OP shared that the cyclist had assured the driver that he was alright after the accident. Nevertheless, the driver erred on the safe side and called him an ambulance.

The driver also had to incur the cost of repair works on his car, as both the front and side mirrors were apparently damaged.

To date, he has only made partial repairs as he couldn’t afford the full costs.

Police investigating

However, the OP added that the cyclist later insisted that the driver was the one at fault.

Due to the discrepancies of the cyclist’s and driver’s account, a police report has been lodged.

Police investigations are now ongoing.

The OP told MS News that he’s sharing the incident to raise awareness and gather feedback on the incident, considering its complexities.

Hope case will be resolved

In cases like this, pinpointing the cause for the accident can get quite complicated.

Hopefully, police investigations will bring justice to the rightful party in time to come.

But for now, looking at the bigger picture, we’re glad that there were no serious casualties that resulted from the accident.

