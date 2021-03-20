31-Year-Old Male Cyclist Was An Aircraft Technician, Leaves Behind Wife & 2 Children

Riding a motorcycle in Singapore is fraught with danger, and accidents involving motorcyclists are alarmingly common.

Cycling is no less dangerous, and as cyclists are more exposed compared with motorists inside vehicles, sadly many accidents end tragically.

The latest accident involving a cyclist happened on Friday (19 Mar) night on Loyang Avenue, when a cyclist was trapped under an SBS Transit Bus.

In the circled area, officers can be seen trying to rescue the cyclist from under the bus.

Source

Unfortunately, the cyclist passed away from his injuries, and the bus driver was arrested over the accident.

Accident was at junction of Loyang Ave & Pasir Ris Drive 1

The accident occurred at the junction of Loyang Avenue and Pasir Ris Drive 1, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a statement sent to MS News.

Source

The bus was heading straight on Pasir Ris Drive 1 and was turning right, SBS Transit told The Straits Times (ST).

The red arrow is an approximate representation of the path of the bus.

Source

That’s when the accident with the cyclist happened.

The green light was in the bus’ favour, SBS was quoted as saying.

SCDF alerted to accident

The SCDF statement said it was alerted to a road traffic accident at the junction at about 10.40pm on Friday (19 Jan).

The red arrow points to the SBS Transit bus involved in the accident with a cyclist.

Source

Shortly after that, at 10.54pm, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) issued a tweet warning motorists of the accident.

Source

Man trapped under bus

As a man was trapped under a bus, the SCDF had to use lifting equipment to rescue him.

Source

Unfortunately, the cyclist was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Bus driver arrested, SBS apologises

The bus driver, who is 63 years old, has been arrested, ST reported.

The police described his alleged offence as “careless driving causing death”, ST said.

An SBS Transit spokesman has apologised for the incident, and said that the company was assisting police investigations.

It’s also trying to contact the cyclist’s family to send condolences and offer assistance.

Deceased was aircraft technician from the Phillppines

The deceased cyclist has been identified by Lianhe Zaobao as Mr Jermaine Gonzalez.

The 31-year-old Philippine national was an aircraft technician.

He also has 2 sons aged 8 and 9, who will sadly never see their father again.

Zaobao managed to contact his 29-year-old wife in the Philippines, who told them that Mr Gonzalez had been working in Singapore for about 2 years, and lived with his uncle.

While he usually cycles to work, she doesn’t know where he was going when the accident occurred.

Do be careful riding a cycling on the road

Sadly, we’ve reported on one too many road accidents involving cyclists recently.

Thus, do be careful when you ride a bike on the main road. If your friends or loved ones do so, do advise them to be careful too.

MS News sends our heartfelt condolences to Mr Gonzalez’s friends and family, and hope he will rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Facebook.