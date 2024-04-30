Punggol Digital District to have 200-room hotel facing Coney Island

200-room hotel set to open in Punggol Digital District

JTC Corporation has revealed its plans to to build a 200-room hotel in the upcoming Punggol Digital District.

The new hotel facing Coney Island will fit into a business park tower in the eastern end of the digital district.

JTC plans to progressively open the Punggol Digital District in late-2024.

New hotel facing Coney Island

According to the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), JTC was granted approvals for the hotel in Punggol Way earlier this year.

The company’s newest hotel project will be overlooking Coney Island and have a gross floor area of 8,141 sqm and 223 rooms.

A JTC spokesperson told MS News that they are in the process of calling for an Expression of Interest for the serviced residence/hotel site with a 60-year tenure.

The exercise will close on Tuesday (30 April) at 1pm, and interested parties may contact JTC’s appointed agent, real estate services firm JLL, for more information.

It is unclear when exactly the hotel will launch in the new digital district.

Punggol Digital District opening this year

Situated between two airports in Singapore, the Punggol Digital District will be the country’s first smart and sustainable business district.

It’s targeted at key growth industries of the digital economy, such as cybersecurity, machine learning, IoT and smart city solutions.

The digital district will create 28,000 jobs and draw approximately 11,000 students as well as more than 500 academic staff.

According to the Straits Times, JTC received planning clearance on 16 Feb for eight buildings in the district.

The 50-hectare mixed-use district is designed by world-acclaimed architecture firm WOHA, and will house amenities for the business and academic community and surrounding Punggol residents.

The amenities include:

A business park

Residences

A market village

A heritage trail

Campus Boulevard

The Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT)

The business park will consist of several Government agencies and industry names including United Overseas Bank (UOB) and the Cybersecurity Agency of Singapore (CSA).

SIT students are also set to attend classes at their newest campus in the digital district later this year.

In addition, JTC has included a Punggol Coast MRT station as part of the SIT campus’s extension.

The Punggol Digital District will progressively open in the second-half of 2024.

