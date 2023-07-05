Punggol Settlement Restaurant Visited By Monkeys, Owner Hopes Population Can Be Controlled

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Groups Of Up To 60 Monkeys Visit Punggol Settlement Restaurant

Home to a variety of different species, Singapore has seen various encounters between humans and wild animals.

While most of these creatures are harmless, they may still end up inconveniencing us, as was witnessed recently in Punggol Settlement.

A restaurant in the area recently reported having more than 60 monkeys visit the area outside their premises.

While no injuries have occurred, they have been up to some mischief — such as stealing snacks.

Monkeys visit Punggol Settlement restaurant

Speaking to 8world News, the owner of House of Seafood in the Punggol Settlement shared that 20 to 30 monkeys would typically visit the vicinity in the evening.

The National Parks Board (NParks) temporarily resolved the issue in 2022 by guiding them back into the forest.

However, recently even more of the monkeys have begun appearing, up to more than 60 at a time.

The animals would often loiter outside the restaurant, rarely affecting the business or harassing diners.

Instead, they would jump around on the trees and railings next to the eatery, attracting the attention of curious onlookers who would come to snap pictures of them.

Despite their peaceful co-existence, the owner said he hoped the authorities would be able to reduce and control the population of monkeys, due to fears of a potential attack.

“When the monkeys approach, we can only make a little noise to drive them away,” he said.

“Many times, they are not afraid of the noise we make, so we try not to disturb them.”

Would often steal snacks and wreck decorations

The manager of Relax Bar above House of Seafood noted that the monkeys would often walk on the railings and the roof of the restaurant.

Her employees, in return, would remain aware in case they tried to hurt customers.

She also pointed out that there was an additional fear of them stealing items.

For instance, a few of the monkeys would destroy decorations placed outside House of Seafood and a nearby 7-Eleven.

They would also steal snacks from their shelves.

As such, both establishments have resorted to refraining from placing items outside their premises.

Punggol Settlement stores face issues with monkeys

The monkeys have not yet injured any members of the public thus far.

However, if the situation worsens, the restaurant told 8world News that they might have to seek the advice of NParks for a solution.

Kudos to the businesses for doing what they can to coexist with these animals.

Hopefully, the authorities will also do what they can to support the affected stores and their customers.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 8world News and House of Seafood.