Puppy In M’sia Dies From Injuries After Abuse, Perpetrator Yet To Be Caught

Puppy In Malaysia Dead After Being Abused

As animals go, dogs are undoubtedly one of man’s most faithful and intelligent companions.

This fact was recently highlighted by the news of K9 sniffer dogs playing a big part in rescuing victims of the Genting Highlands landslide.

As such, it makes it all the more heartbreaking when we hear another senseless story of dog abuse.

The latest to make headlines is a man in Malaysia who brutally abused a puppy and left it for dead.

A good Samaritan rescued it by bringing it to the vet, but it died days later from its injuries.

Puppy in Malaysia found bleeding from mouth after being abused

The incident gained attention when Shelter of Strays, a Malaysian NGO for stray animals, posted a series of videos on Facebook.

Trigger warning: the following footage and images may be distressing as it contains explicit animal abuse content. Please proceed with caution.

Occurring at night on 6 Dec, a man appeared to be standing next to his car while slamming the puppy against the walkway.

The people filming the incident were likely witnessing the abuse from a nearby condominium and reacted in shock behind the camera.

In a separate video within the same post, the puppy yelped loudly as if crying out for help.

After the man drove off, the people filming the incident found the puppy lying by the roadside.

It was panting heavily and bleeding profusely from the mouth.

A Facebook post by another user noted that the puppy had healed scars on its back, implying that it was no stranger to abuse.

She also alleged that the ones filming told her the puppy had jumped out of the car terrified when the man opened the door.

Netizens in Malaysia dox potential perpetrator after NGO appeals for help

Although the puppy was rushed to the vet for treatment, it died on 9 Dec of severe internal injuries, according to The Online Citizen.

In a post on 12 Dec, the NGO bid the puppy farewell, showing that it had been laid to rest and cremated.

Following that, the NGO posted a video of the puppy while it was still warded at the vet, and appealed to those living around the condominium to come forward with any information they may have.

Not long after, a car owner provided dashcam footage that led to the discovery of the man’s car plate.

From there, netizens banded together to doxx the supposed perpetrator.

Numerous details about him emerged online, including his name, place of work, and house address.

Based on comments from doxxing posts, the man has disabled his social accounts and switched Instagram usernames.

Netizens lodge reports against man who allegedly abused puppy

Once the man’s identity became known, numerous netizens lodged reports to the Malaysian Department of Veterinary Services (DVS).

A user commenting below one of Shelter of Strays’ posts highlighted that this went beyond a case of animal abuse, as it involved an adult committing an act of violence in public.

Many also tagged or commented hashtags linked to local news outlets in hopes of bringing more attention to the story.

However, it is unclear if authorities have arrested the perpetrator at the time of writing.

In a post shared earlier by the NGO on 11 Dec, it was revealed that the deceased puppy’s family are still at the site of the incident waiting to be adopted.

An accompanying photo shows the puppy’s supposed mother and two puppies, presumably its siblings.

The caption shared that the NGO will take care of the puppies’ spaying and neutering.

It also called on the public to contact the NGO directly if anyone should like to give them a home.

MS News will update this story in the event of further developments.

