Woman pushed off cliff by husband in Thailand meets rescuers 5 years after they save her

Woman thanks rescuers who saved her after she was pushed off cliff at Pha Taem National Park

On 20 April, 37-year-old Wang Nan reunited with rescuers who saved her life when her then-husband pushed her off a cliff in Thailand.

Since the attempted murder five years ago, her husband has been sentenced to 33 years in prison by Thailand’s Supreme Court.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Wang Nan has also filed for divorce from him.

Woman visits rescuers who saved her after she was pushed off Thailand cliff

According to a Facebook post by Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wang Nan visited Pha Taem National Park on 20 April bearing gifts for the rescuers who saved her after she was shoved off a cliff by Yu Xiaodong, her then-husband, in 2019.

Photos showed Wang Nan embracing her rescuers while shedding tears of gratitude.

She even visited the site of the incident.

Attempted murder allegedly to settle debts

Quoting Wang Nan, ST reported her claim that her husband attempted to murder her to pay off his debts.

Yu Xiaodong apparently had gambling debts that Wang Nan’s wealthy family had refused to settle for him.

At the time of the incident, the couple had been living in Thailand for three years. Wang Nan was even pregnant with their child when Yu Xiaodong pushed her off the cliff on 9 June 2019.

She fell 34 metres, suffered multiple fractures, and lost her foetus, stated Bangkok Post. Park officials later took her to the nearby Sapphasitthiprasong Hospital.

While there, Wang Nan’s then-husband stayed by her side and threatened her to keep her silent.

Thai authorities eventually arrested him during one of his hospital visits.

Woman still believes in love despite experience

Despite the attempted murder, 17 broken bones, and painful rehab, Wang Nan still believes in love.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, she said that she wants her story to be an example for other women.

She emphasised the importance of seeing if he is “a man of his word” and not just focusing on “sweet nothings and lofty promises.”

Also read: Suspected killer of S’porean woman in Spain brought to court, victim’s family attends hearing

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ประชาสัมพันธ์ กรมอุทยานแห่งชาติ สัตว์ป่า และพันธุ์พืช on Facebook.