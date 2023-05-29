M’sian Mum Shocked To Find Child’s Pyjamas Have Risqué Design, She Thought Images Were Leaves

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Mum Unwittingly Buys Children’s Pyjamas With Risqué Design From KL Wholesaler

Children’s clothes usually sport cute designs, such as cartoon characters.

However, a Malaysian mother was shocked to discover that a set of pyjamas she bought from a wholesaler in Kuala Lumpur (KL) was filled with illustrations of seemingly naked women.

She only noticed this when her child told her that “the pictures don’t look nice”.

Now, she’s wondering how the shop can sell such items when they’re mainly for children aged one to 12.

Malaysian mother discovers pyjamas have indecent design

The mum from Petaling Jaya took to Facebook to share her experience in a post on 25 May.

“How can a clothing shop sell this pattern… I got this from a pyjama wholesaler in KL,” she wrote in Malay.

She explained that she only realised what the images were when her kid put the clothes on and told her that “the pictures didn’t look nice”.

That was when she realised that the design didn’t look quite right.

Instead of “leaves”, which she initially thought they were, the pyjamas were covered in a motif of naked women in different positions.

She was shocked when she saw the design and lamented that her kid’s mind had been “corrupted”.

Don’t let this be a thing, mum says

Luckily, her child still has another set of pyjamas as she bought more than one. This one presumably isn’t quite as risqué.

The mum also expressed her intention to report the incident to the boss of the shop in KL.

“Please don’t let this be a thing. Just imagine, these pyjama sizes are for kids aged one to 12,” she pointed out. “What is their intention, to want to ruin the minds of young kids like this…”

She then explained that she did not realise what she’d bought because she purchased “over 30 items” from the shop and the patterns were all assorted.

According to Malaysian news site Kosmo, there were many comments criticising the wholesaler and asking the OP to report this to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living (KPDN).

Later, the OP shared a post of the article about the incident, writing, “As a mother, I also really hope things like this aren’t prevalent as it will damage small children’s minds.”

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Nour Betar on Unsplash.