Bookings For McDonald’s Staycation Packages Open In April

There’s nothing quite like staying in on a lazy night, with a glorious burger in hand.

And you’ll soon be able to do that while dressed to the nines as McDonald’s launches staycation packages complete with exclusive merchandise.

Image courtesy of McDonald’s Singapore

In a collaboration with Klook, McDonald’s is offering staycations at Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore from May to June.

McDonald’s staycation packages

Bookings for Happiest Night-In Staycations at Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore open in April for stays from May to June 2021.

And perhaps the biggest draw, booking this staycation also means getting your hands on some exclusive McDonald’s merchandise.

There will be 2 types of packages available:

Couple room for 2 adults ($329) – 1-night stay in studio

The package also includes these McDonald’s merchandise:

2 loungewear sets (includes top and bottom set with eye mask) 2 cushions 2 bathroom hand towels 1 throw $20 worth of McDonald’s food vouchers



Image courtesy of McDonald’s Singapore

All of these, as you’d expect, are for the most zealous worshippers of the Church of McDonald’s.

Family room for 2 adults and 2 children ($449) – 1-night stay in 2-bedroom deluxe

The package also includes the McDonald’s merchandise:

4 eye masks 2 cushions 4 bathroom hand towels 1 throw $40 worth of McDonald’s food vouchers 3 Happy Meal Readers Books 2 Happy Meal Collectibles



Image courtesy of McDonald’s Singapore

With the pricier package comes even more goodies that followers will want to snag.

Only available for subscribers

The Happiest Night-in Staycation package will only be available to McDelivery Inbox Treats subscribers exclusively on Klook.

So if you’re thinking of going for the staycation, do remember to subscribe here.

From there, you can update your account preferences to receive information on when and how to make your bookings via email.

There will be 3 booking windows — from 8 to 11 Apr, 16 to 18 Apr, and 23 to 25 Apr.

Subscribers get exclusive deals

Besides the staycations, as a McDelivery Inbox Treats subscriber, you will also get access to some exclusive deals.

One such deal is getting 50% off the crowd favourite Spicy Chicken McNuggets (9 piece) with any purchase from 12 Apr onwards.

Image courtesy of McDonald’s Singapore

It will also be one of the last few chances you’ll get to enjoy the Spicy Chicken McNuggets before they are taken off the menu.

On the McDonald’s app you will also be able to find some great supper deals from 9 to 11pm.

Subscribe to get the chance to book staycation

If you missed out on the opportunity to get your hands on the McDonald’s sleepwear the last time, here’s your chance.

But if you want to be munching on your McSpicy while decked out in your McDonald’s loungewear at a luxe hotel, do remember to subscribe to McDelivery’s Inbox Treats here.

Would you want to go on this McDonald’s themed staycation, or perhaps you just want to own another set of McDonald’s pyjamas? Let us know in the comments down below.

Featured image adapted from McDonald’s Singapore and Booking.com.