S’porean Qatrisha Zairyah Awarded 1st Runner-Up At Transgender Beauty Pageant, Wins S$4.8K

Qatrisha Zairyah Is 1st Runner-Up At Miss International Queen 2023 Beauty Pageant

On 26 June. Singaporean Qatrisha Zairyah placed second at the Miss International Queen (MIQ) 2023 beauty pageant.

Coming first in the pageant, held in Pattaya, Thailand, was Dutch contestant Solange Dekker.

The annual contest is the most prestigious for transgender women globally and was launched in 2004 to promote the acceptance of trans women in society.

The competition featured contestants from 22 countries, including Ms Qatrisha from Singapore.

Rounding out the three top contestants was Melony Munro from the United States, who placed second runner-up.

As first runner-up, the 32-year-old received 125,000 baht (S$4,800), a trophy, sash, gift voucher from Pratunam Polyclinic, and a gift set from Mistine Cosmetics, according to the MIQ website.

During the coronation, Ms Qatrisha was adorned in a stunning evening gown, boasting gold embroidery and red gemstones.

Wants to be an advocate for trans women around the world

Speaking with Travel News Asia in an interview, Ms Qatrisha said she wants to spread the message, especially to other countries, that Singapore is an open and diverse country.

“In Singapore, (I want to show) we are diverse and there’s inclusivity in our country, where we give (all) genders the visibility to have job opportunities and education.”

“Every girl came with a purpose, and I come with a message to be an advocate for all trans sisters around the world, not just for my country… I want to spread positivity for all of them,” she said.

Congratulations to Ms Qatrisha, and we hope she can continue to make Singaporeans proud!

