The Goodburger Gives Out 100 Free Plant-Based Burgers A Day At Raffles Place

While most of us continue with WFH, others who occasionally return to their workplaces may start feeling the dread already.

Besides work, there’s always the lunch conundrum, especially for workers in the Central Business District (CBD). No need to worry at least for 2 days next week, as The Goodburger is giving out free burgers at their Raffles Place food truck.

The plant-based chicken burger may not be what you had in mind, but the juicy sandwich will make for a hearty meal nonetheless.

Free plant-based burgers at Raffles Place

Known for their range of vegan burgers made using Impossible™ patties, The Goodburger’s meal options can typically set you back at least $15.

Indulging in them on a regular day would be a huge departure from your hawker meals, but your wallet won’t be crying if you do so this coming Monday (22 Mar) and Tuesday (23 Mar).

As part of an ongoing promo for their new TiNDLE plant-based chicken burger, The Goodburger is giving out 100 of these burgers for free each day.

What The Cluck burger – U.P. $18

They’ve already done so on the burger’s launch day on 18 Mar, and again on 19 Mar, to overwhelming response.

A crispy, battered patty with gooey, melted cheese, crunchy pickles, and a garlicky sauce between 2 fluffy golden buns is something many of us can’t say no to.

Now, office workers in the area will have 2 more days to try their luck at being the first 100 customers in line for the free burgers.

Dabao free burgers back to office

Originally priced at $18, getting a succulent, plant-based chicken burger that looks and tastes like the real thing for free is a deal not to be missed.

If you’ll be in the area on 22 and 23 Mar, here’s what you need to know:

The Goodburger

Address: Ocean Financial Centre, 10 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049315

Opening hours: 11am-3pm

Nearest MRT: Raffles Place Station

According to a Redditor who was at the food truck yesterday (19 Mar), you’d have to like The Goodburger’s Instagram post and follow their page to redeem the burger — 2 very simple requirements for a free meal.

The free burgers will only be there while stocks last, so make sure to queue early.

Once you’ve received your free lunch, you can dabao it back to office and enjoy your burger in bliss.

