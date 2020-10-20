Impossible Meat Made From Plants Selling At FairPrice & RedMart From 20 Oct

Recently, many in Singapore has adopted a vegan lifestyle both for health and environmental reasons. But going vegan might not be as easy for some, especially those who have consumed meat for their entire lives.

Impossible Foods is a company that hopes to replicate the taste of meat from plant-based derivatives.

In recent years, many local food joints and fast-food chains have also jumped on the Impossible Meat bandwagon, coming up with their own renditions of Impossible foods.

Now, you’ll be able to do the same, from the comforts of your own home.

From Tuesday (20 Oct), Impossible beef will be sold in nearly 100 FairPrice stores and online via RedMart.

Impossible meat will be sold at FairPrice and RedMart

For the first time in Singapore, Impossible Foods’ Impossible Beef will be hitting the shelves of our grocery stores from Tuesday (20 Oct).

Touted to be just as delicious, nutritious, and versatile as real beef, the product will be sold in 79 FairPrice outlets, reported The Straits Times (ST).

The Impossible Beef will also be sold online on RedMart.

Source

This is good news not just for vegetarians but also environmental lovers.

In comparison to real beef, 113g of Impossible Beef uses 87% less water, 89% less greenhouse gases, and 96% less land — a significantly smaller environmental footprint.

In other words, you get to satisfy your cravings while being environmentally friendly.

Impossible Beef costs $16.90 for 340g

But such a win-win situation does come at a price — a pretty hefty one we might add.

The Impossible Beef will cost $16.90 for a 340g pack.

This works up to about almost $5/100g, much pricier than what we are used to paying for actual beef.

However, a company spokesperson shared that Impossible Foods is committed to reducing the price of their products, said ST.

Singaporeans cooking more than before

Impossible Foods’ arrival at our supermarkets comes at a time when more Singaporeans are cooking at home than ever before.

Covid-19 has dramatically shifted our dining habits. According to a study from Kantar, 84% of Singaporeans cook at home at least once a week.

And with many locals growing more concerned about our environmental impact, there has also been a shift towards conscious eating.

In line with the launch of Impossible Beef at our stores, the company is also selling its very own recipe book.

Impossible: The Cookbook will feature 40 plant-based recipes like Szechuan Mapo Tofu and Pan-Fried Chive Dumplings. Some recipes are even from Singapore’s very own chefs like Anderi Soen and Ricky Leung.

The cookbook is now available on Amazon at S$46.29.

An exciting beginning to more vegetarian options

Although the price point of the Impossible Beef may throw some of us off, it’s always nice to have the option of a more environmentally-friendly option when we cook.

All in all, this could be an exciting start of having more vegan and vegetarian food options in Singapore.

Would you be keen on buying Impossible Beef now that it’s available in our supermarkets? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

All images courtesy of Impossible Foods.