Heavy Rain Falls Across S’pore On 27 June Morning, PUB Warns Of Possible Flash Floods

PUB Warns Of Potential Flash Floods In Eastern & Central Regions After Heavy Rain On 27 June

Folks who headed out this morning (27 June) were likely greeted with cloudy skies that threatened to pour at any moment.

That was indeed what happened at about 9.30am, with heavy rain falling across Singapore, especially in the eastern parts of the island.

The authorities have since issued an advisory warning people of potential flash floods in eight areas, most of which are in and around Paya Lebar.

Rain on 27 June progressively intensified from 8.10am

According to rain maps available on Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS)’s website, it was raining in certain areas from as early as 8.10am on Tuesday (27 June).

At about 9.30am, pink patches marking heavy rain of the highest severity started forming around the north-west and central area of the island.

The pink areas grew in size over the next 45 minutes.

As of 10.15am, the pink patches seemingly engulfed the entire area from Kallang to Pulau Ubin.

If MSS’ warning on its site is anything to go by, the heavy rain may last till just before the afternoon.

Authorities issue flash flood warnings for 8 locations

In light of the weather, PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency, issued a heavy rain warning on Twitter, with the hashtag #sgflood.

Over on their Telegram channel, they specified certain areas the public should avoid for about an hour from certain timings:

Lorong Gambir (9.53am)

Upp Paya Lebar Road (9.57am)

Puay Hee Ave/Siak Kew Ave (9.58am)

Jalan Rindu (10.03am)

Tai Seng Drive (10.08am)

Ubi Ave 1 (10.10am)

Harper Road (10.10am)

Bedok North Road/Bedok North Street 2 (10.23am)

Most of these areas are in the eastern and central regions of Singapore, surrounding Paya Lebar. So, if you happen to be in their respective vicinities, do keep a lookout.

Should you require any assistance, you can contact PUB’s toll-free 24-hour call centre at 1800 2255 782 or 6521 6470.

