Newton Temperature Drops To 21.4°C On 18 June As S’poreans Wake Up To Rainy Morning

21.4°C Temperature In Newton, Singapore On 18 June

The temperature at Newton dropped to 21.4°C at 10.55am this morning (18 June) as it rained around the island.

Typically, we’d only observe such temperatures during the monsoon season.

However, don’t expect such weather for the rest of the month — the recent weather report on 16 June by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) makes for grim reading.

Hot weather will continue for the next two weeks, and most of us will have felt the sweltering weather in the past few months.

Temperature low in Singapore on 18 June

According to MSS, the temperature in Newton dropped to 21.4°C this morning at 10.55am.

This is reminiscent of more rainy seasons, especially those we saw at the beginning of the year.

Meanwhile, the highest temperature recorded this morning was 30.4°C.

As of 3pm, the weather had seemingly regressed to a more normal temperature.

Warm weather to persist for next two weeks

Though temperatures cooled significantly today, we’re looking at an anomaly this month.

“More warm days are expected for the rest of June 2023 compared to the first half of the month,” MSS said on 16 June.

During the second half of the month, the daily maximum temperature is forecast to be around 34°C on most days.

Unfortunately, we’ll likely be seeing such temperatures these next few days, if the four-day forecast is any indication.

However, for what it’s worth, don’t expect too much, as MSS expects below-average rainfall in the second half of June 2023.

While we all hope there’ll be cooler days in the months ahead, this appears unlikely as warmer weather is expected all the way until October.

