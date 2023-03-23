Thailand Launches Really Cool Airlines With Omakase Meals By In-House Chefs & Games To Pass Time

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Really Cool Airlines Is Thailand’s New Passenger Carrier

As travel continues to pick up all over the world, countries are also upping their aviation game.

Recently, Thailand announced a new passenger carrier called Really Cool Airlines.

From omakase meals to atmospheric lighting, the airline promises to offer a really cool experience to passengers on board.

Those interested can look forward to a full launch by December this year.

Offers special experiences on board

At first glance, the airline’s plane design incorporates cool blue and green tones that fade into a classic white.

Not so typical, however, are the headphones and pilot’s goggles plastered near the plane’s nose.

Apart from its really cool exterior, the airline also boasts elevated experiences on board.

According to the airline’s website, passengers can look forward to an omakase meal prepared by its in-house chef.

The website states that this is part of their “Bespoke Experiences“, though it’s unclear if it’s for all passengers or those who buy certain tickets only.

Apart from that, passengers can enjoy in-flight games and even be a part of celebrations on special occasions like New Year’s Eve.

Based on a report by The Nation, the airline identifies as a midpoint between a luxury and budget carrier.

Really Cool Airlines enters Thailand’s aviation industry

On Wednesday (22 Mar), Really Cool Airlines’ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Patee Sarasin posted about the carrier’s launch on Facebook.

In the post, he thanked attendees for their “overwhelming support”.

The Nation also reported that Bangkok’s Governor Chadchart Sittipunt was present at the event.

Speaking to attendees, he embraced Really Cool Airlines as the newest addition to Thailand’s aviation industry.

Flights commence at year-end

According to The Nation, the airline will announce its flight routes by June 2023.

Following that, interested passengers can look forward to a full launch at the end of the year.

As the airline will offer international flights, it’s possible for some flights to reach Singapore.

Will you be interested in travelling on Really Cool Airlines? Let us know in the comments.

