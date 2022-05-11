Red Swastika School Bentley Driver Charged For Rash Act, Faces Up To S$5,000 Fine

Red Swastika School Bentley Driver & Owner Charged On 11 May

Schools are arguably the last places we want reckless incidents to take place, due to the number of young students present.

So the uproar was unsurprising when footage of a Bentley driver inching his car dangerously toward an elderly security staff at the entrance of Red Swastika School spread online in January.

In a statement on Tuesday (10 May), the police and Land Transport Authority (LTA) jointly announced that the 61-year-old driver will be charged for the rash act causing hurt.

Another 28-year-old man, who apparently owns the car, faces other road offences for allegedly alternating the vehicle plate and for allowing an individual without insurance coverage to drive his car.

Bentley driver charged for rash act at Red Swastika School

On Tuesday (10 May), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and LTA issued a joint statement regarding the incident that took place at Red Swastika School on 11 Jan.

The 61-year-old driver had inched his Bentley forward toward the security guard, causing him to suffer from knee pain that cost him 3 days’ worth of medical leave.

Besides charges for a rash act causing hurt, the driver also faced charges for driving without insurance coverage.

The former offence carries a jail sentence of up to one year, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

Driver’s son charged for altering vehicle plate

Meanwhile, investigations led to the discovery of alterations to the vehicle’s number plate.

As such, the car’s owner, the 61-year-old driver’s son, faced charges for two road offences:

Altering the vehicle’s license plate number

Using or permitting the use of a vehicle without insurance

For the first offence, the 28-year-old faces a jail term of up to one year, a fine of up to S$5,000 or both.

As for the latter, he may be looking at up to three months’ jail, a S$1,000 fine, or both. The car owner may also be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Charged on 11 Apr morning

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that the father-and-son duo were both charged this morning (11 Apr).

Both of them will return to court next month for a pre-trial conference.

Respect security staff

Kudos to the police for conducting such a thorough investigation of the case and for charging the men accordingly.

We hope the outcome of the trial will bring some comfort to the security guard, especially after his ordeal.

No matter the circumstances, it’s never right to endanger another person’s life.

Featured image adapted from Our Singapore on Facebook and by MS News.