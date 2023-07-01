476 Suicides Reported In S’pore In 2022, Leading Cause Of Death Among Youths

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

476 Reported Suicides In Singapore Last Year, Highest Since 2000

On Friday (30 June), Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) released concerning statistics regarding the country’s suicide rates.

Last year, they recorded a total of 476 suicides — a 25.9% increase from 2021 which saw 378 suicides reported.

Additionally, SOS noted that there was a rise in suicide deaths across all age groups, especially among youths and the elderly in Singapore.

SOS reported highest suicides in over two decades

According to SOS, suicide remained the leading cause of death for youths between 10 and 29 years old.

Of the deaths reported in the age group, suicide constituted 33.6% — making it the leading cause of death for four consecutive years.

In 2022, 125 youths died from suicide, an 11.6% increase from the year before, which recorded 112 such deaths.

Meanwhile, the elderly between 70 and 79 years old had the highest increase of 60% in suicide deaths.

Compared to 2021 where there were 30 reported deaths by suicide, 2022 saw 48 recorded deaths among the demographic.

Alongside the increase in reported suicides, SOS also noted a 27% rise in the use of its emotional support services. These include SOS’ 24-hour Hotline and CareText.

More can be done to support individuals, says experts

Dr Jared Ng, Senior Consultant and Medical Director at Connections MindHealth, described the numbers as “profoundly heartbreaking”,

This increase paints a picture of the unseen mental distress permeating our society, especially amongst our youths and the elderly.

“It is crucial that we remain vigilant to the pressing issues that continue to heavily impact mental health, such as social isolation and loneliness,” he said.

Additionally, he urged the community to foster a supportive environment where individuals reach out and look out for one another.

Gasper Tan, Chief Executive Officer of SOS, highlighted the importance of addressing underlying causes.

In providing support to those in need, SOS has launched community programmes such as ‘Light in the Dark’ — a suicide attempters support group.

Apart from that, it has also worked with community partners to reduce stigma and promote help-seeking.

If you or anyone you know is in need of support, these are some hotlines to call:

Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767

Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222

Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019

There is also a list of international helplines here.

However, call 24-hour emergency medical services if someone you know is at immediate risk.

