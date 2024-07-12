Middle Eastern restaurant in Tampines handed S$4.7K fine over cockroach infestation

Tampines restaurant fined S$4.7K for cockroach infestation

Middle Eastern restaurant Abu Mubarak in Tampines was fined S$4,700 by the Court on Wednesday (10 July) for food safety lapses committed under the Environmental Public Health (Food Hygiene) Regulations.

It was found to have multiple food safety lapses — including a cockroach infestation in the food preparation area.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) noted in a media release that these lapses led to two hospitalisations.

These individuals were among the 12 persons who experienced gastroenteritis after consuming food at the restaurant last year.

Cockroach infestation discovered within restaurant premises

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) first received reports of food poisoning in April 2023.

The restaurant — situated at 300 Tampines Ave 5 — also has an outlet on North Bridge Road.

Following the reports, MOH and SFA conducted a joint investigation at the restaurant.

This then revealed a cockroach infestation underneath the hand-washing sink and chiller motor compartment in the kitchen.

The establishment also possessed unclean food for sale.

All food operators must make sure their premises are clean

SFA emphasised that restaurants should keep their premises clean and well-maintained.

They should also follow proper food hygiene and food safety requirements.

If violations are found, food operators will face enforcement action. Offenders will be fined up to S$2,000 initially, with additional fines of up to S$100 per day for every day or part thereof during which the offence continues after conviction.

Additionally, SFA encouraged the public to report poor hygiene practices or unlawful activities in food establishments via SFA’s online feedback form.

