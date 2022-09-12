Companies Should Review Overbooking Policies After Genting Dream Cruise Mishap: Melvin Yong

CASE President Calls For Companies To Review Practices After Genting Dream Cruise Overbooking

Earlier this month on 4 Sep, a Genting Dream cruise was overbooked and over 100 passengers were unable to board.

Resorts World Cruises offered a full refund and a complimentary cruise as compensation. However, this might not have addressed affected consumers’ frustrations fully, according to Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) president Melvin Yong.

In light of the incident, he urged companies to review their overbooking practices and account for peak periods like the holiday seasons.

Companies should review overbooking policies

Posting via Facebook on 11 Sep, Mr Yong said companies should take a closer look at their current regulations for dealing with overbooking.

Expressing his empathies for the disappointed passengers, he said:

While the practice of overbooking is not unusual, this could not have come at a worse time for affected consumers.

He noted that a full refund and a complimentary cruise as compensation may not address concerns that consumers have as many of them had taken leave and were expecting a good vacation with their friends and family.

The overbooking additionally occurred after Singapore’s relaxation of Covid-19 measures alongside the September school holidays. As such, consumers’ frustrations are understandable, he said.

Addressing the significant number of passengers being unable to board the cruise, he added:

It is perhaps timely for the relevant authorities and service providers to review the practice of overbooking and how consumers can be protected in our tourism and hospitality industry in Singapore.

No current regulation for overbooking

Mr Yong further noted that at present, there is no regulation for handling overbooking of trips and compensation for consumers.

Passengers can only depend on their insurance coverage or conditions of carriage, which may not be completely in their favour.

“The relevant authorities should consider regulating the practice of overbooking and how affected consumers should be compensated,” Mr Yong said.

Companies providing these services such as Resorts World Cruises should review the accuracy of their backend algorithms, which may be using outdated data.

In addition, they should account for a bigger buffer due to higher demand, Mr Yong suggested. This is especially the case during peak holiday seasons and pent-up demand from more than two years of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Affected consumers can approach CASE via their hotline: 9795 8397 or visit their website for further advice.

