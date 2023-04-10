Actor Richard Ng Passes Away Aged 83, He Starred In Under One Roof & Alongside Gurmit Singh

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Richard Ng Passes Away In Hospital On 9 Apr

Hong Kong actor Richard Ng, whom many Singaporeans fondly remember for his roles in the 90s sitcom ‘Under One Roof’ as well as many Hong Kong films, has passed away, according to media reports.

The 83-year-old had severe kidney failure and was on daily kidney dialysis a few years prior to his death on Sunday (9 Apr).

Since 2019, he had stopped working due to his chronic health issues, he said.

His family has requested privacy during this time.

According to HK01, a tip-off from a messaging group confirmed that Mr Ng’s family had received a doctor’s notice of his impending death.

As such, his family met him at the hospital for the last time while he was intubated and prayed for him.

At one point, his heart stopped and attempts to resuscitate him were not successful. Doctors then signed papers confirming his death.

Mr Ng had severe kidney failure, telling Hong Kong media in 2019 that he stopped working as he only had “10% of kidney function” remaining.

He was living in a village house with his wife and two daughters.

Mr Ng also had hearing loss and had to wear hearing aids in both ears, something he reportedly resisted initially.

He leaves behind his British wife and four children, including actor Carl Ng.

Starred in Singaporean drama ‘Under One Roof’

Singaporeans will remember Mr Ng from ‘Under One Roof’, where he played Uncle Bobby.

Alongside Gurmit Singh and Tay Ping Hui, he also played the eldest brother in ‘Brothers 4’.

Besides that, Mr Ng appeared in numerous Hong Kong films, such as ‘Lucky Stars’ in 1983 and ‘Miracles’, which also starred Jackie Chan, in 1989.

But it was in the United Kingdom that Mr Ng first began acting. It was also where he received his education.

Together with his son, they acted in several films including ‘Legend of the Dragon’ (2004) and ‘Sausalito’ (2000).

MS News extends our deepest condolences to Mr Ng’s family.

