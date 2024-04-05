M’sia-registered motorcycle rams into AETOS officer along Causeway, many stop to assist

Motorcyclist crashes into AETOS officer along Causeway on 4 April

On Thursday (4 April), Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV posted a video of a collision involving a motorcyclist and an AETOS officer along the Causeway.

The clip showed the AETOS officer attempting to cross the car-packed road when a motorcyclist failed to notice him.

The rider then rammed into the officer, knocking him to the ground.

Many netizens called out the officer for his failure to check for oncoming traffic before crossing, as well as the rider for not slowing down.

Officer knocked down while crossing

The footage on SGRV showed the AETOS officer crossing the busy Causeway, however, he seemingly does not look out for oncoming motorcyclists riding past the cars in line.

Just as he stepped out onto the road, a motorcyclist appeared, subsequently knocking over the officer.

SGRV stated in its post that the motorcyclist was Malaysian.

The officer is then seen clutching his chest as a colleague approaches to check on him.

At the same time, several other riders dismount from their motorcycles and exit the frame, presumably to check on the rider involved in the crash.

The officer then stood up, still clutching his chest as he leans against a barricade.

As the vehicle recording the incident leaves the scene, the officer sits by the road with the help of a concerned passerby.

Further down, a damaged motorcycle could be seen lying on its side.

The SCDF said that it was alerted to a road traffic accident along the Causeway on 4 April at about 11:30am.

Two persons were conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Both officer and rider faulted for collision

After viewing SGRV’s video, many Facebook users left comments blaming the officer for not checking his surroundings before crossing.

However, some defended the officer, calling out the rider for not slowing down.

There were also those who praised the other riders for assisting the parties involved in the collision.

Overall, most commenters wished both the officer and the rider a speedy recovery.

