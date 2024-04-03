2 motorcyclists collide on Bukit Batok Road after 1 fails to check blind spot

Motorcyclists crash into each other in Bukit Batok on 2 April

On Tuesday (2 April), Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV posted a video of a collision involving two motorcyclists along Bukit Batok Road.

The footage showed the two motorcyclists riding along the busy road when one decided to weave his way through the lanes.

Not checking his blind spot, the rider failed to spot another motorcyclist on his right, resulting in the collision.

Many netizens have called out the former for failing to check his surroundings before switching lanes.

Motorcyclist collides into fellow rider

According to SGRV, the incident occurred along Bukit Batok Road at 6.05pm on Tuesday (2 April).

The clip showed a motorcyclist with a red helmet weaving his way through the car-packed road.

A second motorcyclist appeared shortly after, riding parallel to the rider in the red helmet.

The motorcyclist in the red helmet then abruptly swerved in front of a grey car to presumably change lanes.

However, he seemed to be unaware of the other rider on his right and rammed into him.

The impact knocked both motorcyclists off their respective motorbikes.

Cars around the motorcyclists stopped as the rider in the red helmet stood up from the collision, after which the clip ended.

It is unclear if both riders sustained any injuries.

Netizens call out red helmet rider for recklessness

After watching the video, many Facebook users took to the comments to call out the rider in the red helmet for not checking his blind spot before attempting to switch lanes.

One netizen noted that “he is a danger to other road users”.

However, a few also blamed the other rider for not being aware of his surroundings.

Overall, most commenters hoped this incident would be a lesson for motorcyclists to ride safely on the roads.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.