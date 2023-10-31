Motorcyclist Splits Lanes Recklessly On PIE, Allegedly Causes Multiple Bikes To Crash

Motorcyclist Recklessly Overtakes On PIE & Allegedly Causes Multi-Bike Collision

Riding a motorcycle requires double the attention to safety, especially when lane splitting. A motorcyclist, however, rode dangerously along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), causing several riders to crash.

The Malaysia-registered motorbike was seen weaving in between traffic. As it attempted to overtake another lane-splitting motorcycle, both knocked into each other.

Motorcycles behind them could not stop in time and ended up crashing into each other, causing two other motorcyclists to be knocked off onto the road.

Reckless motorcyclist weaves through traffic along congested PIE

The SGRV video showed the dashcam motorbike riding behind a reckless motorcyclist as it split lanes along a congested PIE.

Based on the Facebook caption, the road accident occurred last Friday (27 Oct) at about 6.18pm.

Unable to overtake another motorcyclist ahead, the Malaysia-registered motorbike veered left to split through another lane.

After some time, the reckless motorcyclist found himself blocked by another motorbike.

Instead of slowing down and being patient, he swerved back and across to the lane it was previously on, attempting to overtake the previously mentioned motorcyclist in between two cars.

As both squeezed into the tight space, they knocked into each other before coming to a halt. Thankfully, both bikes braked fast enough to avoid a serious collision. The recording OP also had to quickly stop right behind them.

The annoyed motorcyclist gestured at his reckless counterpart, who seemingly went on his way as if nothing happened.

Motorcycles allegedly crash due to reckless driving

While the two motorcyclists collided at a relatively slow speed with no injuries, others did not fare as well.

The filming OP showed footage from their rear-facing camera. When they braked due to the reckless motorcyclist cutting in, a fourth motorcyclist behind seemingly failed to stop in time.

As a result, the poor rider fell off his motorcycle.

A fifth motorcyclist in a red jacket then fell over the fallen motorcycle and landed on the road. Thankfully, the fourth rider managed to scramble on his hands and feet to a safe distance and avoided being hit.

Such dangerous driving poses risks to both the rider and others on the road. Given the potential risks, motorcyclists should approach lane splitting as safely and carefully as possible.

Earlier this month, a motorcyclist performing unsafe lane-splitting at Dhoby Ghaut narrowly avoided being crushed under a lorry.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.