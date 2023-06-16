Rider In China Jumps Off Bridge Mid-Delivery To Save Drowning Woman, Rewarded S$15K

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Delivery Rider In China Jumps Off Bridge To Save Drowning Woman

It takes a lot of courage for one to risk their own lives to save another’s.

One delivery rider in Hangzhou, China, however, put his own fears aside to save a drowning woman.

After coming across the struggling woman while delivering food to a customer, he selflessly jumped off a 12-metre bridge to save the lady in peril.

His company, as well as the Hangzhou police, have since given him a ¥50,000 (S$9,392) reward for his bravery and selflessness.

Delivery rider in China saves drowning woman despite fear

Viral videos circulating on Weibo show deliveryman Peng Qing Lin (transliterated from Chinese) hesitating briefly, before bracing himself and jumping off the bridge to save the struggling woman.

After landing in the waters, the 31-year-old deliveryman swam to the woman and held on to her until emergency lifeboats arrived and took them to safety.

They were then promptly sent to the hospital for treatment.

According to China Daily, Mr Peng was riding his e-bike across Xixing bridge to deliver an order on Tuesday (13 Jun).

After hearing a call for help, he immediately took off his shoes and glasses before jumping straight into the river.

Mr Peng said he was reportedly afraid due to the bridge’s height, but eventually decided to jump into the water after seeing the girl struggle to stay afloat.

He told Xinhuanet,

Comparing my fear to her life, it is clear that saving her was more urgent. When someone’s life is at stake, the decision is straightforward and there is no need to think.

Deliveryman hospitalised for compression fracture to spine

According to Wo Niu Xian Sheng (transliterated from Mandarin) on Weibo, thei victim is apparently new to the cty and was facing some stress-related issues.

She reportedly felt grateful for the deliveryman’s actions, and said he gave her a new lease of life.

China Daily reported that Mr Peng sustained a compression fracture in his spine due to the impact of his dive.

Though Mr Pang doesn’t require surgery, he has to be hospitalised for seven to 10 days.

Man rewarded S$15k for bravery

Mr Pang has been described as a hero after news of his brave actions went viral.

According to China Daily, his company awarded him with a ¥50,000 (S$9,392) cash reward and an opportunity to attend university for free.

In addition, Hangzhou police awarded him the title of “Good Samaritan”, and a cash prize of ¥30,000 (S$5,635)

However, Mr Peng thinks he’s not deserving of the “hero” title, claiming that he’s just an ordinary deliveryman,

If I meet someone in danger, I will definitely extend a helping hand.

Kudos to Mr Peng for extending a helping hand to a complete stranger and being so humble about his heroic deed after.

Featured image adapted from Hua Shang Wang and China Daily on Weibo