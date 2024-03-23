2 S’porean riders die in M’sia after trailer crashes into motorcycle convoy along road shoulder

2 Singaporean riders die on 23 March after accident involving trailer

Two Singaporeans passed away after a freak accident in Malaysia involving a trailer.

The victims were part of a convoy comprising eight motorcyclists who were headed to Pagoh, Muar for sahur — the morning meal Muslims consume before fasting starts.

Prior to the collision, one of the motorcyclists encountered a flat tyre. The seven other riders decided to wait for him along the emergency lane, where the collision occurred.

Malaysian police have detained the trailer driver.

2 Singaporean riders die after trailer collision along road shoulder

According to China Press, the fatal accident happened at about 3am on Saturday (23 March) at the 111.4km mark of the North-South Expressway, near Yong Peng.

Assistant Commissioner Ismail Dollah told the press that one of the eight riders who formed the convoy experienced a flat tyre and stopped at Yong Peng rest and recreational (R&R) area.

Meanwhile, his seven companions stopped along the emergency lane to wait for him.

Not long after, a trailer travelling in the same direction lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the group along the road shoulder.

The collision killed two 26-year-old men on the spot, reports New Straits Times.

Four of the other riders sustained severe injuries and are receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

The trailer driver, his assistant, and one of the convoy riders did not sustain any injuries.

Malaysia police have detained the trailer driver for investigations. His urine test result returned negative.

Motorcycle debris scattered along road shoulder

Photos circulating online show debris scattered along the road shoulder and on a nearby grass patch.

The motorcycles looked badly damaged and were barely recognisable.

Several vehicles were seen near the accident site, presumably to render assistance.

Also read: 24-year-old S’porean man dies after car crashes into barrier on M’sian expressway

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from China Press.