24-year-old S’porean man dies after car crashes into barrier on M’sian expressway

Singaporean man dies in North-South Expressway accident on 24 Feb

A Singaporean man died in an accident on an expressway in Malaysia yesterday (24 Feb).

He was trapped in the vehicle he was driving and was pronounced dead after rescuers extricated his body.

Further investigations into the case are ongoing.

Car driven by Singaporean crashed into expressway barrier

According to the New Straits Times (NST), the incident occurred at kilometre (km) 259 of the northbound North-South Expressway (Plus) at around 1.20pm on Saturday (24 Feb).

The victim — a 24-year-old Singaporean man — was driving a Nissan Almera car which police suspected had skidded.

The vehicle then crashed into a barrier along the road shoulder on the right near the Seremban/Port Dickson Toll Plaza exit.

The impact left the driver trapped in his vehicle before firefighters from the Senawang Fire and Rescue Department came to rescue him.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Investigations into incident ongoing

Sinar Harian reported that the Singaporean was believed to have travelled from Johor Bahru (JB).

After extricating his body from the wreckage, the authorities brought it to the Forensic Medical Department of Tuanku Jaafar Hospital (HTJ) for post-mortem.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Anyone with useful information should contact the Seremban District Police Headquarters at 06-6033222 to help with investigations.

Also read: 29-Year-Old Motorcyclist From S’pore Passes Away In Johor Highway Accident, Family Seeks Footage

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sharel El Hapis on Facebook and Sinar Harian.