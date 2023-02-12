This Ah Ma’s ‘Silver Ring’ Is Actually A Chicken Leg Band, She’s Been Wearing It For Years

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Grandma’s ‘Silver Ring’ Is Actually A Chicken Leg Band

For years, a grandma in Hainan, China, had been wearing the same silver ring on her hand.

When she finally took it off one day, her grandchildren examined it and noticed five characters engraved on it — ‘海南文昌鸡’, which translates to ‘Hainan Wenchang Chicken’.

That’s when they realised it was never a ring — it was a chicken leg band.

They threw the ‘ring’ away. But the grandchildren later made up for it by buying a real gold ring as a gift for their grandma.

‘Hainan Wenchang Chicken’ was engraved on the band

According to a post on Weibo dated 29 Jan, the elderly woman’s granddaughter noticed that she had worn the particular silver ‘ring’ for years.

She also described her grandmother as someone who has a penchant for rings.

One day, the grandma took the ‘ring’ out. The granddaughter and her brother then took a good look at it and realised that the Chinese words for ‘Hainan Wenchang Chicken’ were engraved on it.

This was when they realised that it was a chicken leg band.

Grandma treasured her ‘ring’

Chicken bands are placed around chickens’ legs or wings for identification purposes and for farmers to keep track of the number of chickens they have.

According to Yahoo News, the granddaughter said her grandma, who did not know how to read, had found the ‘ring’ and picked it up.

“She treated it like treasure and always wore it,” she said.

Grandchildren buy real gold ring for grandma

With the newfound realisation, the grandma’s grandchildren threw the ring away.

But to make up for it, they took their grandma to shop for another ring.

They bought her a gold ring at a gold store to replace the chicken band she had been wearing for years.

And now, their grandma can wear the gold ring alongside the other two real silver rings she has, which were gifted by their grandpa.

Featured image adapted from 一品融媒 on Weibo.