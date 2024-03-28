Man jailed for involvement in fatal S’pore road accident & smearing poop on cars

Man arrested in 2023 for smearing poop on cars also involved in fatal road accident

Back in 2023, Zhou Heqiu, 52, was placed under arrest for smearing faeces on a car and leaving a threatening note behind in Lavender.

He has now received a jail sentence for 11 months and three weeks for his offences, which also include his involvement in a fatal road accident in 2021.

Zhou had hit a motorcycle while driving a lorry, with its pillion rider subsequently dying from her injuries.

Man who smeared poop on cars also involved in road accident

Shin Min Daily News reports that Zhou received eight charges which included three for violating the Prevention of Harassment Act (POHA), one for possessing weapons and another for violating the Road Traffic Act.

In addition to the jail sentence of 11 months and three weeks, he received a five-year suspension for his driver’s license at all levels.

The road traffic accident he was involved in took place at 6pm on 31 Aug 2021, at the junction of Delta Road and Jalan Bukit Merah.

He was delivering goods at the time and was driving a lorry at the lower section of Delta Road. While turning into Jalan Bukit Merah, he was checking for the next delivery location and failed to pay attention to the road.

Zhou thus collided with the motorcycle, pinning a 59-year-old female motorcyclist and her 24-year-old female pillion rider beneath his vehicle.

The lorry proceeded to drag the two victims for some distance before another vehicle ran over the pillion rider. She then succumbed to her injuries, passing away.

Authorities arrested Zhou on the same day, finding a 7.5cm-long knife and drugs in his possession. He also said he took sleeping pills the day before.

Slapped with charges for harassing vehicles’ owners

Shin Min Daily News reports that the incident of Zhou smearing a car with faeces occurred at a carpark in Aljunied on 19 Nov 2023.

He then contacted the Chinese daily and said that he had gotten the wrong car, and wanted to smear the excrement on his neighbour’s vehicle.

Zhou added that he had been having ongoing arguments with his neighbour for several years.

On 20 Dec 2023, he smeared faeces on his neighbour’s car, parked at the carpark below Block 463, Crawford Lane.

On both occasions police arrested him and he was slapped with charges of harassing the vehicles’ owners.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 施伟龙 on Facebook and Shin Min Daily News.