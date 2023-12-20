Poop Allegedly Smeared On S’pore Car’s Windscreen, Police Officer Seen Attending To The Case

Poop Smeared & Threatening Note Left On Windscreen Of Car In Singapore

We’re often told to be wary of who we cross and one man learnt this the hard way when he found poop smeared on his car windscreen.

Besides the foul-smelling excrement, someone appeared to have left an angry note and a bright orange traffic cone on the hood.

A seemingly disturbed police officer was later seen in conversation with a man, who was possibly the car owner.

The man in question reportedly held a key that granted him access to the car.

Poop allegedly smeared on car windscreen

Facebook user Jeremy See first shared pictures of the unusual scene this morning (20 Dec). Speaking to MS News, he said that he came across the scene at about 9.30am.

According to him, the reddish-brown smears on the car’s windscreen were “real poop”.

Some streaks made their way onto a piece of paper too, which someone had stuck under a wiper.

The seemingly angry note read, “(name) K.N.N.B.C.C.B. u mother f**ker messed my whole family, I want to f**k your a**”.

Perhaps having seen the note, he advised others to not “step on the wrong toes”.

Other than the poop and the note, the culprit left a huge traffic cone on the car’s hood, a massive cardboard box on its roof, and a toppled slushie cup with its cap a short distance away.

Considering some poop stains on the cup’s cover, perhaps it was used to carry the faeces before it was thrown onto the car.

Police officer present at the scene

While the car owner’s reaction is not apparent, Jeremy claimed that he saw it and that it was priceless.

He told MS News, “He had the look of shock and resignation when he first saw the car. He sat in the car for a good 20 minutes before the police appeared.”

The car owner likely called the police as he was later seen conversing with an officer in uniform, who had a rather puzzled look on his face.

What transpired afterwards is unclear, though we hope the car had a dashcam that captured the culprit at work. Jeremy informed MS News that he didn’t manage to see the perpetrator and wasn’t sure if anyone did.

In a similar incident just last month, a man was arrested for public nuisance after smearing poop on a car at a carpark near Sims Vista Market & Food Centre, reported The New Paper.

It later turned out that he had gotten the wrong vehicle.

