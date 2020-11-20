4 Men Involved In Robbing Jurong East Moneylending Shop Arrested Within 12 Hours

Armed robbery cases have gone down since the 1980s, and as such, it’s a big deal when they happen nowadays.

4 men were arrested for being involved in the armed robbery of an moneylending company along Jurong Gateway Road on yesterday (19 Nov).

They made off with about $48,000.

Within 12 hours, 3 men, aged 19 to 22, were arrested. A 4th man aged 26 was arrested for disposing of a knife used in the incident, police said.

3 men involved in robbing moneylending company

According to The Straits Times (ST), a Ms Yang was alone in OT Credit Pte Ltd when 3 men walked in.

Source

Apparently, she recognised 2 of them from the day before.

One of them suddenly grabbed her by the hair and held a knife, believed to be a kerambit knife, demanding for money.

He continued to pull her across the shop as he looked for the safe, while 2 others kept watch by the front and back.

Then, she was dragged into a room and they locked the door, before fleeing with the money.

Within 12 hours, police found out the men’s identities and they were arrested, as reported on Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

They also arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly disposing a knife which was allegedly used in the incident.

Police managed to recover around $30,000, and are looking to recover the rest.

Armed robbery carries jail term of at least 5 years, caning

Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police Marc E Kwan Szer said: “The men involved in the armed robbery displayed an egregious disregard of the law.”

He also said that the police will spare no effort in pursuing such criminals to bring them to justice.

And indeed, they have.

Armed robbery is punishable by between 5 and 20 years of jail, as well as at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Thankfully, no one was injured and most of the money was safely recovered. Regardless, we have to remain vigilant.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and The Daily Mercury.