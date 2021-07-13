Robert Pattinson Photographed Wearing Bedok Rugby Team Merch

As Easties and Westies continue to debate over which side of Singapore is best, an uncanny contender has appeared to settle the matter once and for all.

Hollywood actor and Batman-to-be, Robert Pattinson, was spotted wearing a Bedok Kings Rugby Club tee at a Los Angeles (LA) petrol station.

As far as unprecedented crossovers go, this one might just take the cake.

Robert Pattinson rocks Bedok King Rugby Club tee

Making an appearance at a LA petrol station on 9 Jul, Robert Pattinson sported a white oversized tee and black shorts, in a seemingly casual getup.

Described by some as a “broke college kid” look, the outfit, in particular, is nothing out of the ordinary.

However, keen-eyed netizens were quick to notice the logo on the chest area of the t-shirt, which spells out “Bedok Kings RFC”, a major rugby club in Singapore.

The design on the back of the t-shirt reads “Millennium 2000”, suggesting that this t-shirt was printed at that time. That’s over 2 decades ago if you do some quick maffs.

“Foster’s”, meanwhile, is Australia’s largest-selling beer in the world that has a storied history in sponsoring sports events in the 90s.

Bedok Kings Rugby Club formed in 1996

So who is the Bedok Kings Rugby Football Club (RFC)? A quick look at their social media pages shows them describing themselves as “probably the best rugby, women’s rugby, touch & indoor cricket club in Singapore.”

According to an interview on singaporerugby.com, the club was founded in 1996 and has won a total of 7 Premiership Finals titles as of 2017.

They have also supplied many of the national rugby team’s players over the years.

Replicas of tee are now on sale

How a Hollywood A-lister got his hands on a niche club merchandise like this is up to anyone’s guess but since the pictures surfaced online, replicas of the tee are now on sale.

This incident is almost as puzzling as when that teenager jokingly claimed that our very own Marina Bay Sands was in Tennessee, USA. Maybe it really is in the USA and Robert Pattinson is secretly an Eastie who loves rugby? Who knows.

What other odd sightings of Singaporean culture outside of our island nation have you seen? Let us know in the comments.

