75-Year-Old Woman Passes Away After Robertson Quay Accident, Taxi Driver Arrested

Pedestrian Passes Away After Accident At Robertson Quay On 6 Jan

Following an accident at Robertson Quay yesterday (6 Jan), a 75-year-old pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police arrested a 67-year-old taxi driver and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Accident occurred in front of M Social hotel on 6 Jan

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that it was alerted to a road traffic accident at 90 Robertson Quay at about 5.30pm on Saturday (6 Jan).

90 Robertson Quay is the address of the M Social Singapore hotel.

SCDF conveyed one person to Singapore General Hospital.

Police confirmed to The Straits Times that a 75-year-old female pedestrian — likely the person in question — passed away in hospital.

They arrested a 67-year-old taxi driver for careless driving causing death.

Footage of the incident is unavailable at the time of writing.

Investigations are ongoing, the police added.

MS News extends our condolences to the woman’s family. We hope the investigations will shed some light on the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Also read: 18-Year-Old Van Driver Arrested After Fatal PIE Accident, Investigated For Driving Without Licence

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.