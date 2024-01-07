18-Year-Old Van Driver Arrested After Fatal PIE Accident, Investigated For Driving Without Licence

Driver Of Van In Fatal PIE Accident On 31 Dec Arrested

The 18-year-old driver of a van involved in a fatal accident along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on 31 Dec 2023 has been arrested.

The New Year’s Eve tragedy claimed the life of the van’s passenger, Michael Ong, who was just 21.

Police are now investigating the driver for driving without a licence.

Police arrest van driver involved in fatal PIE accident

Following the accident on 31 Dec, the van driver was conveyed conscious to the hospital to receive medical attention.

Since then, the police have arrested the 18-year-old for careless driving, reported The Straits Times (ST).

According to 8world News, the authorities are also investigating the teen for driving without a valid licence.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Victim didn’t know van driver

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Michael’s sister said that her brother didn’t know the van driver.

Michael and his girlfriend had apparently found the driver on an informal ride-hitching platform on Telegram.

Since such vans generally cannot be used as private-hire vehicles, it’s believed that the driver was providing illegal pick-up and drop-off services.

Due to complete NS in May

As the youngest child in his family, Michael was dearly loved by everyone. His passing was thus a devastating blow to them.

The 21-year-old was serving his National Service (NS), which was due to end in May.

Thereafter, his family planned to travel overseas to experience snow for the first time together.

Sadly, their plans came to a cruel end with his passing. MS News extends our sincere condolences and hopes the family will get the justice they need for the tragedy.

