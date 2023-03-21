Ex-M’sia PM Najib’s Wife Rosmah Gets Passport Temporarily Released, Will Visit S’pore For Hari Raya

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Court Of Appeal Temporarily Releases Passport For Najib’s Wife Rosmah

Last year, former Malaysian Prime Minister (PM) Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor were both found guilty for their separate roles in corruption cases.

Najib received a 12-year jail sentence while Rosmah, who is out on bail, was given a 10-year prison sentence.

Recently, the Court of Appeal in Malaysia temporarily released Rosmah’s passport.

She will be travelling to Singapore to visit her daughter and grandchild, who is unwell, from 23 Mar to 5 May.

Court of Appeal allows temporary release of passport for Rosmah

According to The Star, the Court of Appeal allowed the temporary release of Rosmah’s passport on Tuesday (21 Mar).

The court made the order following submissions from Rosmah’s lawyer, Jagjit Singh.

He had earlier informed them that Rosmah would stay in Singapore for six weeks for the Hari Raya holidays.

“The passport would be returned a week after my client returns from Singapore,” he said.

As such, she will be able to travel to Singapore to pay her daughter and sick grandson a visit, the New Straits Times reported.

The duration of her stay will be from 23 Mar to 5 May, after which she will have to return the passport to the court on 10 May.

The three-judge panel which heard the request for the release consisted of Justices Kamaludin Md Said, Hadhariah Syed Ismail, and Azman Abdullah.

Justice Kamaludin said they unanimously allowed the application to go through, with no objection from the prosecution.

Guilty of soliciting bribes in corruption case

In September 2022, local courts found Rosmah guilty of three charges of soliciting a total of RM194 million (S$58 million) in bribes, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

This was in relation to a solar energy project in Sarawak.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the three charges she faced were:

Soliciting RM187.5 million (S$56.1 million) in bribes from a contractor in 2016 and 2017

Receiving bribes amounting to RM6.5 million (S$1.9 million) from the same contractor on two occasions

She was sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined RM970 million (S$290 million).

Now out on bail, the appeal in the corruption case for Rosmah is currently pending.

As part of the bail conditions imposed by the court, she had to surrender her passport.

