RSAF Flypast Will Include Fighter Jets & State Flag Flying Over Areas Like Tampines & Jurong

RSAF Flypast Will Carry Singapore Flag Across Heartlands, Catch Them On 29 July & 9 August

This year happens to be the 55th anniversary of the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF).

To commemorate the milestone, the RSAF will do something different this year for our National Day Parade (NDP).

During the ‘Fly Our Flag’ segment, the usual helicopters will be flying the state flag across the island via two routes.

Additionally, in lieu of RSAF55, a fleet of 10 aircraft including nine fighter jets will be flying over the heartlands.

These will take place on 29 July and 9 Aug, so the public will have more than one chance to witness the spectacular sights.

‘Fly Our Flag’ segment happening across 2 routes

The two different routes through which the state flag will be flown are known as the Western and Eastern Routes.

The Western Route will go through estates like Woodlands and Jurong.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Route will go through areas such as Bishan, Punggol and Tampines.

Carrying the State Flag will be the Chinook Helicopter, escorted by a pair of Apache helicopters as they make their way across the island together.

The routes start approximately at 5.30pm and end at 6.30pm.

RSAF55 Island Flypast to make its way around Singapore

Apart from the ‘Fly Our Flag’ segment, an ‘RSAF55 Island Flypast’ will also circle around the island to celebrate RSAF’s 55th anniversary.

The 10 aircraft will first loop around Jurong and Choa Chu Kang. Thereafter, the fleet will fly from Woodlands to Punggol before turning over Toa Payoh and heading back to Jurong.

Featured in the ‘RSAF55 Island Flypast’ will be the A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport, six F-16D+ jets and three F-15SG fighter aircraft.

The 10 aircraft will begin on their flight path at around 5.40pm and complete the route at about 6.10pm. For more details about the flypasts, visit the NDP website here.

Besides the flypasts, the public can look forward to more exciting aerial displays for this year’s NDP. You can read more about the show here.

Catch the RSAF flypast on 29 July & 9 August

Do note that the ‘Fly Our Flag’ segment and the ‘RSAF55 Island Flypast’ are taking place on 29 July and 9 August.

So if you’re looking for ways to make your day more exciting, mark your calendar for those dates and look up to the sky to catch the aircraft flying over your estate.

Those with phones and cameras with superior zoom capabilities, have your devices ready to snap beautiful photos.

Featured image adapted from PIONEER on Facebook.