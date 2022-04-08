Russia Quits Human Rights Council After 93 Countries Vote For Them To Be Suspended

The United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council (HRC) aims to promote and protect human rights around the globe. In Mar, 100 diplomats walked out as a Russian Minister was giving a speech on human rights during a UN forum.

Source

On Thursday (7 Apr), the UN General Assembly suspended Russia from the HRC following reports of “gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights” in Ukraine.

Singapore was one of the 58 countries that abstained from voting.

Russia announces it’s quitting the Human Rights Council

Reuters reported that the UN suspended Russia from the HRC in a push led by the United States (US).

In order for the push to be successful, it requires a two-thirds majority in favour of the motion. Abstentions will not fall under this category.

In total, there were 93 votes in favour, 24 votes against, and 58 countries abstained from voting. Therefore, it was successful.

Source

While the HRC cannot make any legally binding decisions, they can authorise investigations and their decisions can send strong political messages.

After the vote, Russia’s deputy UN Ambassador Gennady Kuzmin said it was an “illegitimate and politically motivated step” before announcing Russia’s decision to quit altogether.

China also condemned the move, calling it “hasty”. Additionally, China criticised the UN for forcing countries to pick sides and potentially exacerbating tensions.

Source

Ukraine’s UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya allegedly told reporters, “You do not submit your resignation after you are fired.”

By announcing its resignation from the HRC, the general assembly will no longer have the ability to lift Russia’s temporary suspension. Time will tell if Russia gets back into the HRC.

Singapore abstains from voting

According to TODAY, Singapore was one of the 58 countries that abstained from voting.

This is despite them imposing sanctions on Russia, condemning them for violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine by invading them.

Ms Jophie Tang, Singapore’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, said that Singapore is “gravely concerned and distressed” by the horrors of the invasion.

However, the country is awaiting the findings of an Independent International Commission of Inquiry. The commission was set up to investigate the violations of human rights in Ukraine.

We urge all parties to cooperate with the Commission and allow full and unhindered access for the Commission to gather evidence and conduct its work.

Russia has apparently warned other nations that a “yes” vote or abstention from voting counts as an “unfriendly gesture” with consequences to bilateral ties.

Hope for the bloodshed to end

In the time since Russia invaded Ukraine, more countries around the world are taking stances on the matter.

Despite the political nature of this situation, the war has created a humanitarian crisis. At the end of the day, innocent civilians are the ones suffering.

We hope that the decisions the world leaders make will bring an end to the bloodshed and restore peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from UN News.